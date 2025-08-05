The Most Important Thing To Learn Before Buying Fresh Fruit

When it comes to selecting the freshest, juiciest fruit, there's really just one piece of information you need to know: what's in season in your area. While it might be tempting to fill your cart with strawberries in December or mangoes in March, choosing fruit that's in season locally is the key to enjoying produce at its peak flavor and quality. Having worked at a farmers market in Portland, Oregon, I can attest that fruit that's in season isn't just tastier; it's also more nutritious, more affordable, and more sustainable.

When fruits are harvested at their natural ripeness and sold soon afterward, they retain more of their vitamins and antioxidants. Out-of-season fruit, on the other hand, often travels thousands of miles or is harvested early and ripened artificially during transit. That extra time in shipping or cold storage results in bland flavors and diminished nutritional value.

Of course, learning when fruits are in season requires a little research, but it's worth the effort. Seasonality varies by region, so the months that summer fruits are available in California are going to be different from Texas. For example, you can start picking the sweetest peaches around May or June in the South, while apple-picking season doesn't kick off in the Northeast until September. When you shop in alignment with your region's growing cycles, you're also supporting local agriculture and reducing your environmental footprint. In-season produce usually travels a shorter distance from farm to table, meaning fewer fossil fuels are used in transportation and refrigeration.