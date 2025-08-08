13 Aldi Essentials You Should Buy Now Before The Prices Climb

We all have to eat, that's just a simple fact of life. Unless you grow and raise your own food, that means grocery shopping. Variety, quality, and freshness are things people look for in a supermarket. No less important is price.

Feeding a family can be expensive, so seeking out stores with lower prices is a good practice. Many areas have at least two stores from regional chains — and increasingly, there is also an Aldi. Reader's Digest named it the cheapest grocery store in the country in terms of price. Aldi shoppers like the brands it sells, as well — for example, the crispy Aldi cookies that make perfect pie crusts.

Inflation has been on the rise for several years now, and it is expected to hit many items at Aldi. Employees of the chain have warned of increases looming due to tariffs and supply chain problems, and the brand admitted on X that it is sometimes "forced to raise prices." Shoppers on Reddit have also noticed their grocery bills rising. If you are a fan of Aldi, this will be concerning. There are some items you may want to stock up on before the prices get too high — here are 13 popular grocery items to consider buying now.