Why Frozen Bananas Taste Sweeter Than Their Countertop Counterparts

Bananas don't necessarily need to be put in the freezer for this enzymatic reaction to occur — we've all seen what can happen when fresh bananas are neglected on the countertop for a few days. Even when bananas are kept at room temperature, amylase will still activate, playing a crucial role in ripening and making them taste sweeter.

If you're thinking that freezing overripe bananas might make them even sweeter at this stage, it depends on how overripe the banana is when put in the freezer. Amylase activity will come to a halt once there is no more starch left for the enzyme to convert into sugar. However, you can still throw those overripe bananas in the freezer because you'll be preserving the sweet flavor that the amylase already created. This is one of the reasons why you should use frozen bananas for banana bread or banana pudding pops.

I personally find that bananas that are frozen when perfectly yellow or with some brown speckles come out of the freezer with an incredible natural sweetness and still have a toothsome bite when not entirely thawed. This is the best of both worlds when using them to create frozen treats, such as frozen banana chips dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with your favorite toppings or a blended ice cream-like dessert.