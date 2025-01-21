Should You Use Frozen Bananas For Banana Bread?

Whether your secret is adding chocolate chips, shredded coconut, or a splash of orange juice, all bakers know that the secret to formulating the perfect loaf of banana bread is to decode your bananas. No one knows this better than Erin Jeanne McDowell, cookbook author and host of Happy Baking on YouTube, who agrees that overripe bananas are the only correct answer for moist banana bread.

"Yes, it's best to use very ripe bananas — they mash easier and contain more natural sweetness, making for a more flavorful bread overall," she said. If that bunch of bananas on your counter begins to brown before you're ready to make banana bread, stick it in the freezer until it's time to bake. Freezing bananas can extend their shelf life, much like freezing cucumbers or freezing avocados, but it doesn't always mean that your banana bread is going to turn out any better.

"I only freeze bananas for banana bread or smoothies out of convenience. Once they are too ripe, if I don't have time to use them, I'll peel and freeze them in the quantity I use for a recipe (individually for smoothies or in packs of 4 bananas for banana bread)," said McDowell. "It's not necessarily better to use frozen bananas in banana bread, but freezing does alter the cell structure of produce dramatically — and the bananas will be softer and very easy to mash after freezing and thawing."