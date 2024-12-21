Can You Store Avocados In The Freezer?

The best way to freeze avocados is by mashing them and adding lemon juice. Scoop out the avocado flesh into a mixing bowl (similar to the way you would when making guacamole). Then top it with fresh squeezed lemon juice (you can use any extra in your coffee). The lemon juice is considered an anti-darkening treatment, which is what happens when an avocado has become too ripe. Put the mashed mixture in a freezer-safe bag, squeeze out as much air as you can, and then seal it. It will be good for one month. Let it unthaw in the fridge overnight before use!

For a simpler option, you can easily put a whole avocado into the freezer, which will last up to three months. Keep in mind that this will impact the flavor, so it is recommended to use thawed whole avocados as an ingredient in a dish rather than the main attraction (as it is in, say, avocado toast with grated eggs). They go great in a smoothie or as a dressing! To unthaw a whole fruit, rinse it under cool water and let sit on the counter for around 30 minutes.

You could also freeze sliced or diced avocado, however it will likely turn brown faster as it'll be exposed to air. Even still, it is an option. Place the sliced or diced fruit in a lemon juice-lined container, soak a paper towel in the same juice, and place it tightly on top of the avocado. As an extra precaution, put plastic wrap on top of the paper towel before freezing.