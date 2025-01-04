Why You Shouldn't Freeze Cucumbers Whole (And What To Do Instead)

This doesn't mean that you can't freeze cucumbers at all, though. Instead of chucking them into the freezer whole to die a flaccid death, just use the cookie sheet method to freeze your cucumbers instead. First, wash your cucumbers, and slice them as thinly as possible. Spread them out on a cookie sheet in a single layer, making sure there isn't any overlap. Stick the tray in the freezer until they firm up, and then bag them — they'll keep for up to a year. They will still lose quite a bit of crunch, so use them in a dish that has other snappy textures to make up for it, like this seven layer Mediterranean dip.

You can also make a puree and freeze it, but this limits what you can use it in. Simply wash the cucumbers, cut them, slap them into a food processor or blender, and process until smooth. Use this mix for smoothies, cocktails, or Spanish gazpacho. You can also pickle your cucumbers, which is the best way to preserve that crunch. Wash and thinly slice them, sprinkle them with salt, and let them sit for a few hours. Rinse well and place them in an airtight container with vinegar, sugar, and water. You can store the whole container in the freezer and enjoy crunchy cukes all year round.