Why We're All Eating Clones Of The Exact Same Banana

Cloning has long been an obsession in pop culture, with franchises from "Star Wars" to "Jurassic Park" exploring the moral complexities and ethics that cloning brings up. The concept may seem like science fiction, but did you know that you probably have a clone of your very own in your kitchen right now? No, not the creepy clown cookie jar you inherited from your grandmother, but the bananas sitting in your fruit bowl! That's right, since about the 1960s, just about every commercially purchased banana in the Western world has been a near-identical clone of a yellow predecessor.

Used in tons of delicious recipes, from perfect banana bread to breakfast smoothies, bananas have long been one of the most popular items in the grocery store. So, when the plant started rapidly dying across plantations in the 1960s, scientists and farmers worked quickly to find a replacement. The strain they came up with is what we now call the Cavendish banana. However, there was a flaw with this replacement plan — Cavendish banana seeds are sterile, meaning they rely on propagation through cloning to produce new plants. This means almost every Cavendish banana you purchase today is a replica of the exact same fruit.