Balsamic Vinegar Is The Unlikely Topping This Sweet Treat Needs

Balsamic vinegar makes us think of pulling lettuce, tomatoes, and other salad fixings out of the fridge and grabbing some extra virgin olive oil to make a fresh salad with a tasty vinaigrette. But the multi-layered vinegar can elevate sweet treats as well as savory foods. Balsamic vinegar can be an unlikely and delicious ice cream topping for those who want to look beyond hot fudge, caramel, and strawberry sauce.

Drizzling a little of the dark brown vinegar on ice cream is the simplest of desserts to make, but it creates a complex flavor. The sweetness, tang, and acidity of the vinegar, whose "balsamic" name dates back to ancient Rome, complements a variety of ice cream flavors. This confection isn't unusual in Italy, balsamic vinegar's birthplace, where they usually pair it with vanilla gelato. The clean, focused flavor of vanilla ice cream is perfect for a balsamic topping, letting the taste of the two ingredients shine without too many distractions.

The flavor balance that makes balsamic vinegar drizzled on sweet fresh strawberries so mouth-watering is why it would work well with strawberry ice cream too, as well as some other fruity flavors like black cherry, peach, raspberry, or cherry vanilla. There are also lots of flavored balsamic vinegars that can be matched with different ice creams, like fig, strawberry, cinnamon pear, cherry, pomegranate, and even dark chocolate or coffee.