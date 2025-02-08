What Does The Balsamic Mean In Balsamic Vinegar?

Balsamic vinegar has all sorts of uses, whether you prefer to drizzle some on your tomatoes, or use it to elevate your perfect Caprese salad. You can even use balsamic vinegar to pickle grapes. It's not the kind of vinegar you might throw in with a load of your laundry to keep things fresh; it's a much heavier, more intensely flavored substance than that. A little bit of it goes a long way, but there's no denying that it's is a cherished addition to that part of your countertop where you keep all the nice oils and vinegars — especially if your balsamic vinegar is the real deal.

But why is it called balsamic vinegar, anyway? Was there an Italian kingdom of antiquity called Balsama from which the vinegar originates? Is it kept in barrels made of balsa wood? Was it invented by Old Hollywood character actor Martin Balsam? Okay, probably not that last one. In truth, balsamic vinegar got its name from a resin known for its medicinal qualities — although this resin actually has nothing to do with the vinegar-making process. Rather, balsamic is made using grape must, or concentrated crushed grape juice, and it's a process that dates back centuries.