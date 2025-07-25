Are You Grinding Your Coffee Beans Correctly? Here's The Right Way To Get The Best Brew

If you're enough of a coffee connoisseur that you want to spend the time making your home-brewed coffee better in any way you can, you're probably grinding your own beans for the freshest taste. But how do you know you're doing it the right way?

By following the time-honored tradition of seeking expert advice — in this case, from former barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, who blogs at Home Coffee Expert. For starters, he says you shouldn't save time by prepping in advance. "Grind your beans fresh every single time you want to brew coffee to ensure the maximum flavor quality in your cup," he explains.

Yes, it matters how soon you brew the coffee beans you've ground. "As soon as you grind the coffee beans, you are exposing the oils inside them to the air, and they slowly evaporate. Since a lot of the deliciousness is in these oils, you want to brew as soon as possible after grinding. Ideally, no more than 15 to 20 minutes," advises Woodburn-Simmonds.