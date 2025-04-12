Avoid These Mistakes If You Want Perfect Pour Over Coffee Every Time

In Heather Perry's opinion, medium grind coffee (the same kind usually used in automatic drip coffee makers) makes a good starting point for pour-overs. This way, you can always use it (and your machine) as a fall-back if your pour-over attempts don't succeed. Once you've got the hang of making pour-over coffee, though, Perry says you can branch out and experiment with different grinds. As she reminds us, "One of the best parts of pour-over coffee is the ability to make it your own because you control every last detail."

Perry does, however, advise that you check the instructions for your particular pour-over coffee maker, as different manufacturers may recommend different grinds. This also applies to the amount of coffee you use. "The water to coffee ratio can vary slightly based on your personal preferences, as well as the brewing device you're using." While some guides to making pour-over coffee recommend using 16 parts water to 1 part coffee, Perry notes that certain machines recommend using ratios as low as 13:1. As she put it, "You can tweak those instructions up or down if you prefer a stronger or weaker cup." After all, there's no point in going through so much effort if you're not making coffee that suits your taste.