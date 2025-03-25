Instant Coffee Can Taste Amazing (If You Avoid These Mistakes)

Coffee snobs may not even acknowledge the existence of instant coffee in their world of perfectly brewed pour-overs and hand-ground artisanal beans, but if they want to ignore this oh-so-convenient product, it's their loss. In fact, these days instant coffee is fancier than ever, and yes, gourmet instant coffee is a thing. If you're still on the fence about whether you can retain your coffee connoisseur credentials with a jar of the instant stuff in your pantry, though, you may be reassured to know that Theo Chan, managing editor of specialty coffee review site Coffee Roast, says it's okay by him.

Chan does, however, offer a number of tips to help you get the most out of your instant coffee-drinking experience. While you don't need barista training to make the stuff, it does help to pay some attention to what you're doing. If you just boil a cup of water and dump in a spoonful of crystals, then yes, your instant coffee may prove disappointing. With Chan's advice, however, you can be sure of an enjoyable cup every time.