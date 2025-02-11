Can You Make Soup With Coffee? The Amish Do
Ever felt like you needed so much coffee that you wished it just came in a bowl? Well, turns out, the Amish have you covered. For many Amish people, mornings start before the sun rises, sometimes as early as 4 a.m. So, what better way to fuel up than with a bowl of coffee soup? It's a brilliant, if quirky, way to pack in your daily caffeine while also getting a little something in your belly.
TikToker user @lizzieh_wellness, or Lizzie Ens, a former Amish person, went viral with a video sharing the simple Amish breakfast she grew up eating. For her, this was a typical Sunday morning breakfast called coffee soup. The soup uses ingredients most of us already have in our pantry and fridge and combines instant coffee, milk, and sugar. The twist is that the coffee gets poured over saltine crackers or chunks of bread, turning your morning caffeine into a warm, comforting breakfast bowl.
The preparation for the recipe is extremely low-key. In her instructions, Ens heats the milk (careful not to boil it), then stirs in a bit of sugar and a pinch of salt. Once that's done, she adds a few scoops of instant coffee. Ens doesn't bother with precise measurements, instead highlighting the distinct, comforting smell of the brew. While the dish has gained popularity since going viral, the recipe has existed since The Great Depression. The Amish, like many others, had to get creative with their food to stretch limited supplies. One solution was this financially friendly coffee soup.
How to make coffee soup your own?
If you're not an instant coffee fan, try brewing your coffee before adding milk and sugar. While your coffee steeps, tear your bread into small pieces and divvy it into bowls or divide up your saltine crackers. Take your brewed coffee and pour it over your starch then add cream and sugar to taste. The soup is served hot, but hey, if you're into iced coffee, why not try a chilled version of coffee soup?
Of course, there are variations of this recipe to suit different tastes. You can brew stronger coffee so the flavor packs a punch and is not overly sweet. Also, opt for a fresh loaf of bread to keep it from getting too mushy. If the classic coffee-with-cream combo isn't your thing, feel free to get creative. Like all soups, a seasoning blend elevates almost any broth, making it hard not to want seconds. A pinch of nutmeg or cinnamon can add a comforting spicy warmth or, if you're feeling adventurous, you can turn it into mocha soup with a bit of chocolate. Coffee soup is adaptable, so even if you don't have a coffee maker, you can still enjoy both a caffeine fix and a cozy breakfast with this Amish-inspired start to the day.