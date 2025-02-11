Can You Make Soup With Coffee? The Amish Do

Ever felt like you needed so much coffee that you wished it just came in a bowl? Well, turns out, the Amish have you covered. For many Amish people, mornings start before the sun rises, sometimes as early as 4 a.m. So, what better way to fuel up than with a bowl of coffee soup? It's a brilliant, if quirky, way to pack in your daily caffeine while also getting a little something in your belly.

TikToker user @lizzieh_wellness, or Lizzie Ens, a former Amish person, went viral with a video sharing the simple Amish breakfast she grew up eating. For her, this was a typical Sunday morning breakfast called coffee soup. The soup uses ingredients most of us already have in our pantry and fridge and combines instant coffee, milk, and sugar. The twist is that the coffee gets poured over saltine crackers or chunks of bread, turning your morning caffeine into a warm, comforting breakfast bowl.

The preparation for the recipe is extremely low-key. In her instructions, Ens heats the milk (careful not to boil it), then stirs in a bit of sugar and a pinch of salt. Once that's done, she adds a few scoops of instant coffee. Ens doesn't bother with precise measurements, instead highlighting the distinct, comforting smell of the brew. While the dish has gained popularity since going viral, the recipe has existed since The Great Depression. The Amish, like many others, had to get creative with their food to stretch limited supplies. One solution was this financially friendly coffee soup.