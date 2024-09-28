How Ree Drummond Takes Bland Saltine Crackers Up A Notch
When you think about saltine crackers, you may picture scarfing down the dry, brittle squares to help settle an upset stomach, or maybe you see them as a bland accompaniment to a warm bowl of soup. Maybe you've tried them as a breadcrumb alternative, or as a dipping cracker for your most elaborate party dips, or maybe you don't bother adding them to your grocery list at all. Well, be prepared to start keeping saltine crackers in stock, because Ree Drummond, celebrity chef and well-known Food Network host, wants you to completely reimagine the way you eat them.
Ree Drummond rose to fame in the early 2000s after publishing homemade recipes on her blog, The Pioneer Woman, and working with Food Network to create her cooking show of the same name. Thanks to her years as a Food Network host and a steady publication of cookbooks over the last two decades, Drummond has amassed over 11 million fans between Facebook and Instagram who regularly rely on her exciting recipes and kitchen hacks. Her easy, three ingredient saltine cracker upgrade proves useful for nights when you want a gourmet-style appetizer, but don't want to spend hours putting something together.
Ree Drummond's recipe for savory, seasoned saltine crackers
Drummond took to Instagram to share her hack for turning plain saltine crackers into a delicious culinary treat. Instead of just dumping the crackers from the box into a bowl and calling it a day, Drummond's recipe calls for butter and a handful of seasonings that can elevate those simple squares from drab to fab.
Just melt one stick of butter in a saucepan, add 1 teaspoon of Italian seasoning and ½ teaspoon of seasoned salt, and stir until combined. Then, dunk your saltine crackers in the mixture, place them on a baking sheet, and cook for 20 to 25 minutes at 275 degrees Fahrenheit.
When your newly seasoned saltine crackers come out of the oven, you're ready to impress even the most experienced culinary master, and all it took was a few extra steps for you to get there. Drummond herself raved about the seasoned crackers, saying that "[They're] yummy with soup or salad ... or anything, for that matter."