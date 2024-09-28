How Ree Drummond Takes Bland Saltine Crackers Up A Notch

When you think about saltine crackers, you may picture scarfing down the dry, brittle squares to help settle an upset stomach, or maybe you see them as a bland accompaniment to a warm bowl of soup. Maybe you've tried them as a breadcrumb alternative, or as a dipping cracker for your most elaborate party dips, or maybe you don't bother adding them to your grocery list at all. Well, be prepared to start keeping saltine crackers in stock, because Ree Drummond, celebrity chef and well-known Food Network host, wants you to completely reimagine the way you eat them.

Ree Drummond rose to fame in the early 2000s after publishing homemade recipes on her blog, The Pioneer Woman, and working with Food Network to create her cooking show of the same name. Thanks to her years as a Food Network host and a steady publication of cookbooks over the last two decades, Drummond has amassed over 11 million fans between Facebook and Instagram who regularly rely on her exciting recipes and kitchen hacks. Her easy, three ingredient saltine cracker upgrade proves useful for nights when you want a gourmet-style appetizer, but don't want to spend hours putting something together.