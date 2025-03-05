Does It Matter How Soon You Brew Coffee Beans You've Ground At Home?

Serious home baristas usually have an at-home coffee grinder so they can enjoy a fresh cup of joe. Sure, grinding your own beans takes a bit more time, but the resulting quality of the coffee simply can't be beat. If you've already ground your beans, though, does it matter if you wait before brewing them? We asked Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, ex-barista and coffee expert, to settle this question once and for all.

"Freshly ground beans should be brewed within 30 minutes of grinding," he said. "When we grind the beans, we release all the volatile oils from the center of the beans, which brings all the great flavor to your brew. These oils slowly evaporate, and by around 40 minutes after grinding they are all gone, taking all those delicious flavors with them."

While 30 minutes is the maximum time you should leave your ground beans laying around, it's important to know that "the longer you leave the ground coffee, the more flavorless it will become." Woodburn-Simmonds' advice is to "grind and then brew straight away to ensure as much of the flavorful oils from the beans make it into your cup as possible." Unless something serious causes you to step away from the coffee grounds before you can brew them, try to brew them quickly. A subpar drink is a high price to pay for getting distracted by TikTok dances or chat group messages.