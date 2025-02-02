What On Earth Is Coffee Grinder Static (And How Do You Avoid It)?

Coffee grinds can be one of the most frustrating messes to clean up. Whether they get stuck in your new kitchen sponge, or require excessive paper towels to wipe up every last speck, cleaning up coffee grounds is a hassle. Don't get me started on using a broom and vacuum for the bits you can't reach. The culprit behind this mess? Coffee grinder static.

When coffee beans are run through a grinder, static electricity caused by friction builds up between the beans or between the beans and the burrs, causing a small electrical discharge which often results in some coffee grind spray. This charge also makes the coffee grounds stick together inside the grinder and cling to surfaces, including your plastic grounds chamber.

The downside to static is more than a messy kitchen. It can also affect the flavor of your coffee. When the grounds clump together, the water struggles to flow through them properly during filtration, resulting in a weaker cup of joe. Luckily, there are small fixes to help you avoid a chaotic cleanup and enjoy a tasty cup of coffee.