The Popular Banana Brand That We Might See Less Of

The banana brand Chiquita — think the blue sticker with a woman wearing a fruit-filled hat — ceased its operations in Panama in early June. The decision came after Chiquita fired thousands of its workers for going on strike over social security reforms that would impact benefits and pensions. Following the exit of their administrative staff, Chiquita announced they were laying off the remainder of their local workforce. So does this mean the North American banana giant will no longer exist on grocery store shelves?

Don't go bananas just yet. The brand still remains in business, but we may start to see less Chiquita banana bunches (and less of our favorite banana bread recipe that tastes like cake), and not just because of the company's labor crisis.

Prior to Chiquita's exit, an interruption of banana distribution from Panama was already anticipated. Abnormally high temperatures have hindered prosperous growth, and banana yields have also been affected by fursarium wilt, a fungus carried through the soil that prevents plants from receiving water and nutrients (it's not dissimilar to the fungal disease that causes reddish "blood" streaks in bananas and which are part of the "banana panic"). There is currently no known cure for fusarium and once a plant is infected, it has to be destroyed. In many cases, it can wipe out an entire banana plantation.

These two issues have hindered the production of bananas for all brands originating in Panama, not just Chiquita. However, the added labor disputes on top of the already-existing environmental issues further impacts Chiquta's output.