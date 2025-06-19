The Crispy Aldi Cookies That Make Perfect Pie Crusts

To take your pie crust to the next level, here are some pro tips. First: Always invest in a good butter. Your crust is only two ingredients, after all. The Cookie Thins are a killer snack on their own, so you know they'll be delicious as the base of your pie. If you add a sub-par butter, you'll only drag the cookies down. Second: Make sure you press the crumbs into your pie tin firmly. You don't want your crust crumbling the moment you try to lift a piece out, so use a glass bottom to really pack those crumbs together. Avoid excessive pressure, though; you don't want a rock-hard crust, either. You also want to work with thin crumbs and a "batter" the consistency of wet sand, so make sure to grind the cookies finely and keep mixing until you have that texture.

As for your filling, these cookies are great for a cheesecake — and yes, you can make cheesecake in under one hour, so this is an option even on a busy night. Personally, we loved a classic New York style recipe with the lemon Cookie Thins and think the same crust would shine with a raspberry, blueberry, or strawberry cheesecake, too. The coconut Cookie Thins also complement key lime pie and lemon meringue pie beautifully; the refreshing citrus and tropical coconut go together like a match made in heaven. You can scoop up all these ingredients at Aldi, and you'll be whipping up tasty pies with its Cookie Thins before you know it.