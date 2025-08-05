Think Twice Before Buying Steak From The Supermarket Again

While it goes without question that certain cuts of steak require marinade to be as delicious as possible, where you purchase steak from is an underrated aspect of making the best dish possible. Different stores sell steaks of varying quality, meaning a core factor of any steak dinner is decided as soon as you choose where you're sourcing the meat from. Unfortunately for customers of supermarkets, the general consensus is that these stores have relatively poor steaks compared to independent grocers and butcher shops.

We discussed the pros and cons of shopping for cuts of steak at supermarkets with Jamie Waldron, butcher and owner of J. Waldron Butchers, who didn't have much good to say about the steak you'll find at these one-stop shops. "I think the only advantage is going to be the price point," Waldron told The Takeout. "Outside of that, I have no idea what the age of the beef is, how it was fed, or how it lived it's life. For me, there's more downside than up."