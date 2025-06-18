How To Get The Best Cut Of Meat At A Butcher Shop

When it comes to meat, choosing the right cut for your dish can truly make or break the meal, which sometimes makes visiting the butcher shop a bit stressful. From figuring out which cut of steak is the easiest to cook at home to knowing how much meat you'll need for your meal, there are plenty of variables at play. Luckily, the best way to gain a better understanding of the meat you're buying is right in front of you — the butchers themselves are the greatest asset you can ask for when deciding on the ideal cut of meat to purchase.

We discussed this topic with Rosangela Teodoro — butcher and owner of Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande in Cohasset, Massachusetts — who reminded us just how uniquely useful it is to discuss your order with your butcher. "One of the great advantages of buying meat at a butcher shop is being able to count on the transparency and experience of the professional," Teodoro explained. "[They] can guide you in choosing the best cut according to the dish you intend to make." This guidance, along with the general quality of the meats, is what sets butcher shops ahead of grocery store meat sections. "The service is more personalized," Teodoro continued, "And you have access to a wider variety of cuts, often prepared to order."