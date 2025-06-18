How To Get The Best Cut Of Meat At A Butcher Shop
When it comes to meat, choosing the right cut for your dish can truly make or break the meal, which sometimes makes visiting the butcher shop a bit stressful. From figuring out which cut of steak is the easiest to cook at home to knowing how much meat you'll need for your meal, there are plenty of variables at play. Luckily, the best way to gain a better understanding of the meat you're buying is right in front of you — the butchers themselves are the greatest asset you can ask for when deciding on the ideal cut of meat to purchase.
We discussed this topic with Rosangela Teodoro — butcher and owner of Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande in Cohasset, Massachusetts — who reminded us just how uniquely useful it is to discuss your order with your butcher. "One of the great advantages of buying meat at a butcher shop is being able to count on the transparency and experience of the professional," Teodoro explained. "[They] can guide you in choosing the best cut according to the dish you intend to make." This guidance, along with the general quality of the meats, is what sets butcher shops ahead of grocery store meat sections. "The service is more personalized," Teodoro continued, "And you have access to a wider variety of cuts, often prepared to order."
What to ask when visiting a butcher shop
While asking your butcher for help could improve your experience immensely, knowing what to ask is just as important; butchers are knowledgeable about meat, but they aren't mind readers. So, considering this, Rosangela Teodoro recommends asking questions like, "What is the best cut for this recipe?" or "Are there any alternative cuts that are more economical?" Both of these inquiries will immediately send you in the right direction and narrow down your optimal choices. You can also ask about how the animal was fed, as the diet of the animal could indicate more about the meat's quality and taste.
Beyond that, you can even ask the butcher for cooking tips for the recipe you're planning on making. Butchers have given us countless tricks over the years for perfectly prepared meat (such as the 3-3-2-2 steak-cooking method). Teodoro confirms that asking about the ideal cooking method — be it roasted, on the grill, or slow-cooked — is a great way to get the most out of your meat.