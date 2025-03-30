The Frozen Aldi Staple That's Perfect For Quick And Easy Chicken Parm
Homecooked food often gets promoted as some of the tastiest and most nutritious food you can eat (because you control the ingredients and portions), but that doesn't mean everything you cook at home has to be made completely from scratch. Using prepared ingredients like frozen or canned goods can be a real timesaver for busy people and families. One such ingredient is the Kirkwood brand frozen breaded chicken breast fillets from Aldi, a choice that both saves you time and money. At the time of this writing, a 24-oz bag was $6.49 at Aldi, while a comparable 22.75-oz bag of frozen Tyson Homestyle breaded chicken breasts was $8.47 at Walmart. The Aldi-brand product is so popular that it is often referred to as "red bag chicken" and has its own Facebook fan page where members swap recipes.
For a delicious, easy, and quick chicken parm, you can simply heat your Kirkwood breaded chicken in the oven or air fryer until it's done. Think about it: no raw chicken, no flour-egg wash-breadcrumb coating mess, no hot oil to deal with. Top the chicken with marinara sauce (or Arrabbiata for some delicious heat), shredded mozzarella, and a sprinkling of parmesan, and place the chicken under the broiler until the cheese melts, and you've got chicken parm that's great for enjoying as is, or over a bed of pasta. In other good news, you can get all of these other ingredients at Aldi while you're there picking up your frozen chicken. In addition to the shredded option, the budget-friendly stores also regularly stock fresh, sliced mozzarella logs and creamy burrata cheese if you're looking to upgrade your dish.
Aldi's frozen breaded chicken is a major multitasker
Whipping up chicken parm using Kirkwood frozen breaded chicken from Aldi is just the beginning of the dishes you can use this crispy, tasty chicken for. If you love Chick-Fil-A or Popeye's chicken sandwiches, you can create your own version at home. Toast your burger buns (a vital step that is often forgotten, according to Guy Fieri), then smear with mayonnaise, pickles, and a chicken breast, hot out of the oven. Lay a slice of cheese on top, if you wish, as well as any other condiments you love (the sauce from Raising Cane's is never a bad idea, just saying).
Of course, there is always fried chicken and waffles, which is perfect for breakfast, dinner, lunch, afternoon tea, elevenses, you name it. Whip up a fresh batch of waffles using — you guessed it — Aldi brand pancake and waffle mix, or toast the frozen kind. Top with your breaded chicken and plenty of pure maple syrup.
One of my personal favorite dishes is using premade fried chicken like Aldi's and putting it on a salad. But not just any salad, a Pittsburgh salad. You might know this dish as being famous for its french fry and steak addition to the top, but many people enjoy it with fried chicken instead of steak. It's better when the chicken is done in a snap; just slice it up, lay it on top with your fries, cucumbers, and tomatoes, drench the whole luscious creation in ranch dressing, and call it dinner.