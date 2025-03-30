The Frozen Aldi Staple That's Perfect For Quick And Easy Chicken Parm

Homecooked food often gets promoted as some of the tastiest and most nutritious food you can eat (because you control the ingredients and portions), but that doesn't mean everything you cook at home has to be made completely from scratch. Using prepared ingredients like frozen or canned goods can be a real timesaver for busy people and families. One such ingredient is the Kirkwood brand frozen breaded chicken breast fillets from Aldi, a choice that both saves you time and money. At the time of this writing, a 24-oz bag was $6.49 at Aldi, while a comparable 22.75-oz bag of frozen Tyson Homestyle breaded chicken breasts was $8.47 at Walmart. The Aldi-brand product is so popular that it is often referred to as "red bag chicken" and has its own Facebook fan page where members swap recipes.

For a delicious, easy, and quick chicken parm, you can simply heat your Kirkwood breaded chicken in the oven or air fryer until it's done. Think about it: no raw chicken, no flour-egg wash-breadcrumb coating mess, no hot oil to deal with. Top the chicken with marinara sauce (or Arrabbiata for some delicious heat), shredded mozzarella, and a sprinkling of parmesan, and place the chicken under the broiler until the cheese melts, and you've got chicken parm that's great for enjoying as is, or over a bed of pasta. In other good news, you can get all of these other ingredients at Aldi while you're there picking up your frozen chicken. In addition to the shredded option, the budget-friendly stores also regularly stock fresh, sliced mozzarella logs and creamy burrata cheese if you're looking to upgrade your dish.