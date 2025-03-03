The Burger Ingredient Guy Fieri Warns Folks Not To Forget About

You can and should toast your burger bun once everything else is ready to build the hamburger. For his classic Ringer Burger, Fieri brushes the insides of his buns with a mixture of soft butter and garlic and places them, butter side down, on a hot grill or pan for no more than a few seconds. That's all it takes. Once golden and crisp, put your burger together and enjoy. Using a flavored or compound butter (like Fieri does) is a great idea, but if your burger is already full of lots of different flavors, plain softened or melted butter is perfect to use.

If you don't have any soft butter on hand, mayonnaise makes a great substitute; just spread a little on the bun and it'll toast up just as good as butter. A brush of oil also works, as does bacon grease (otherwise known as liquid gold). If you've cooked your hamburger patties in a skillet, you're probably going to have some residual fat in the pan. If this is the case, you can also place your buns directly onto the skillet where it'll absorb some of that fat and quickly toast. You can also toast your buns in the oven: Butter or grease them as normal and place them on a sheet pan in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for a few minutes or until they're golden brown on the edges. Guy Fieri is no stranger to tragedy, but a well-made burger is a good way to chase the blues away.