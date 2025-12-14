The Aldi Seafood Appetizer That Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

Aldi is known for its rock-bottom prices, quarter-activated shopping carts, and iconic "aisle of shame." It's also known for its limited time grocery offerings, many of which fans hate to see go, not knowing if they will return. Occasionally, an item goes viral, with influencers singing praises about its quality and value. One such pick was the Specially Selected Creamy Wonton Crispy Stuffed Shrimp. The frozen appetizer features eight shrimp stuffed with cream cheese, breaded in crispy wonton pastry, with a packet of plum dipping sauce in each box.

Several Reddit users have praised the seafood bites, with one posting, "They are fantastic! The wonton is flaky and light and crispy. The cream cheese isn't overly sweet." On TikTok, @skyysworld noted that the shrimp looked exactly like a wonton shrimp dish from Red Lobster, and that the Aldi version was "bussin'." On Facebook, the appetizer's been described as 10 out of 10.

Aldi's Specially Selected label denotes certain gourmet products, and is the same brand that makes the Aldi copycat marinara that rivals Rao's. Many of the items are shelf staples and are regularly available, but others are "Aldi Finds," which may be seasonal or limited-time offerings. It appears that Creamy Wonton Crispy Stuffed Shrimp routinely come and go; available in 2022, 2024, and then twice in 2025. As of late 2025, the shrimp are not currently available at Aldi, but hopefully with all the positive feedback, the company will bring them back into rotation.