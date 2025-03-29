Does Aldi Actually Sell Snow Crab Legs?

Aldi is a great place to shop both for good prices on lots of grocery staples and for some unique treats (like these must-buy Aldi items). But despite the chain's reputation as a cheap destination for food, Aldi occasionally carries things that you might even consider luxury items, like snow crab legs.

These wild-caught clusters come in a 24-ounce package, and according to enthusiasts on Reddit, are fairly priced and of good quality. I've run across them a few times during my regular visits while grocery shopping, but never grabbed a package myself. TikTok seafood reviewer (I know, social media gets really specific sometimes) @by_the_water did a review of the snow crab legs in late 2024, and said, "This is one of the best snow crabs I've had outside of the ones I got straight from Alaska."

If you're an Aldi frequenter and haven't seen these crab legs recently, however, that's because they're a seasonal item. I contacted Aldi directly to see when they're available. A spokesperson informed me that they're typically available during the winter seasonal food lineup, from November through January. But since demand has been so high, you can expect to see them back in Aldi's freezer section in summer of 2025 (so long as you don't live in one of the 11 U.S. states without an Aldi).