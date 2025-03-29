Does Aldi Actually Sell Snow Crab Legs?
Aldi is a great place to shop both for good prices on lots of grocery staples and for some unique treats (like these must-buy Aldi items). But despite the chain's reputation as a cheap destination for food, Aldi occasionally carries things that you might even consider luxury items, like snow crab legs.
These wild-caught clusters come in a 24-ounce package, and according to enthusiasts on Reddit, are fairly priced and of good quality. I've run across them a few times during my regular visits while grocery shopping, but never grabbed a package myself. TikTok seafood reviewer (I know, social media gets really specific sometimes) @by_the_water did a review of the snow crab legs in late 2024, and said, "This is one of the best snow crabs I've had outside of the ones I got straight from Alaska."
If you're an Aldi frequenter and haven't seen these crab legs recently, however, that's because they're a seasonal item. I contacted Aldi directly to see when they're available. A spokesperson informed me that they're typically available during the winter seasonal food lineup, from November through January. But since demand has been so high, you can expect to see them back in Aldi's freezer section in summer of 2025 (so long as you don't live in one of the 11 U.S. states without an Aldi).
How to prepare Aldi's snow crab legs
Aldi's snow crab legs are a pre-cooked product, so really all you need to do is thaw them. You can leave the crab legs in the refrigerator overnight and enjoy them chilled the next day. But if you would rather eat them hot, you'll want to make sure they're thawed prior to heating. That's because thawing the crab meat through heating will degrade the crab's quality. If you want to thaw the snow crab quickly, your best bet is to run the crab leg clusters under cold water.
In terms of heating up the crab, you have three options: You can steam the crab in a basket over one to two inches of water for four to six minutes until the crab is hot, you can broil the crab legs on a baking sheet for four to five minutes, or you can bake the crab loosely covered with aluminum foil in a 400 degree Fahrenheit oven for five to eight minutes. Again, you're really just looking to heat the legs through.
While these Aldi crab legs were once a rare seasonal find, they'll be available during warm months this year too. Imagine yourself with a plate of steaming snow crab legs, maybe with a tasty ramekin of clarified butter on the side. And don't forget to whip up a box of Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix if you want to conjure up some Red Lobster vibes at Aldi prices.