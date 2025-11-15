Better Taste, Lower Price: The Aldi Copycat Marinara That Rivals Rao's

Many would agree that, when it comes to marinara sauce, Rao's brand sets the standard for excellent flavor; although some say Carbone is the best store bought brand. First created at the famed Italian eatery of the same name in New York City, Rao's marinara contains everything you'd expect, without the extra sugar and preservatives that come in some other jarred sauces. But shoppers have discovered another marinara that not only is comparable to — or better than — Rao's, but it's also way more affordable: budget grocery chain Aldi's Specially Selected Premium Marinara Sauce, made with virtually the same ingredients as Rao's.

While you can expect to pay $8.99 for a 24-ounce jar of Rao's, the same sized jar of Aldi's version sells for $4.29. Rao's sauce comes together with a short ingredient list containing nothing that's difficult to pronounce: Italian whole peeled tomatoes, olive oil, onions, salt, garlic, basil, black pepper, and oregano. Specially Selected is made of Italian tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, olive oil, onion, salt, garlic purée, basil (both fresh and dried), black pepper, and dried oregano. But how does the budget version taste? Judging from many users on Reddit, the Rao's dupe is spot on. One fan is convinced that Specially Selected is actually made by Rao's since it tastes so similar to the premium brand. Someone else concurred, posting, "I totally agree! Aldi Specialty Premium Marinara is the best jarred sauce I've ever had!" Several others agree that it surpasses even other marinara sauces you can buy at Aldi.