Aldi is one of the most beloved grocery store chains in the U.S. (and around the world), thanks to its low prices, fun Aldi Finds aisle (nicknamed the "Aisle of Shame" by superfans), and terrific wine selection. Step inside a typical Aldi, which is a fraction of the size of most big box stores, and you'll notice things are a little ... different. You'll hear people chattering and registers ringing up items, but you won't hear songs over the speakers. Why doesn't Aldi play music in its stores?

For music to be played in grocery stores (and indeed, all retail locations) the chain has to buy the licensing for those tunes. Aldi, which is committed to cutting costs wherever it can to pass the savings onto its customers, simply chooses not to do that. While it can be a bit jarring at first, especially if you're new to the Aldi realm (the silent bathrooms are a lot), it can also be kind of nice not to have your ears assailed by loud Christmas songs as soon as Thanksgiving is over or to hear bad instrumental versions of your favorite '00s hits.