For The Best Personal Pizzas, Grab A Pack Of This Pillowy Bread
Who doesn't love make-your-own-pizza night? Between the opportunity to choose the best pizza toppings and to save money (versus ordering delivery), making pizza at home is a fun, easy, and enjoyable dinner. Personal pizzas, in particular, can be a hit — they are the most authentic kind — but the bread you use for the base can make or break the meal. While many people enjoy making their own pizza dough, a quicker and delicious method involves a surprising bread source: a pack of naan from your local grocery.
You might be familiar with naan, a soft, pillowy, slightly chewy South Asian bread and staple of Indian cuisine. But you may never have thought to use it for pizza. That's a mistake, because this Indian-Italian fusion crust is delicious. Naan stays dense and satisfying even after baking, and garlic naan adds another layer of flavor. In fact, on the r/foodhacks subreddit, fans of naan personal pizza recommend toasting the naan before adding the toppings for a nicely crisp crust.
Jazz up your naan pizza with surprising (and tasty) toppings
If you like naan personal pizza, you might be excited to add your favorite classic toppings to it. But what about trying something new? Naan pizza tastes great even if it's served with just sauce and cheese, but there are also ways to take it to the next level with toppings you might not have considered. For instance, you may want to try Indian-inspired toppings, since naan itself is an Indian style of bread. Savory butter chicken can make for a delicious pizza topping; there are also Indian-inspired vegetarian options for your pizza, like tandoori vegetables, which offer an unexpected and spicy kick.
On the other hand, the thick, sturdy base of a naan personal pizza can also be a foundation for heartier toppings, Indian-inspired or otherwise. Artichoke hearts, for example, are a rich (and rich in fiber), tangy treat that lends Mediterranean flavor to a personal pizza, but can be too heavy for thinner crusts. Naan pizza to the rescue! The thicker crust holds up under artichoke hearts and other weighty toppings that you want to try.