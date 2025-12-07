For The Best Personal Pizzas, Grab A Pack Of This Pillowy Bread

Who doesn't love make-your-own-pizza night? Between the opportunity to choose the best pizza toppings and to save money (versus ordering delivery), making pizza at home is a fun, easy, and enjoyable dinner. Personal pizzas, in particular, can be a hit — they are the most authentic kind — but the bread you use for the base can make or break the meal. While many people enjoy making their own pizza dough, a quicker and delicious method involves a surprising bread source: a pack of naan from your local grocery.

You might be familiar with naan, a soft, pillowy, slightly chewy South Asian bread and staple of Indian cuisine. But you may never have thought to use it for pizza. That's a mistake, because this Indian-Italian fusion crust is delicious. Naan stays dense and satisfying even after baking, and garlic naan adds another layer of flavor. In fact, on the r/foodhacks subreddit, fans of naan personal pizza recommend toasting the naan before adding the toppings for a nicely crisp crust.