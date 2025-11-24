High-Hydration Bread Vs Traditional Bread: What's The Actual Difference?

There is one thing I can determine about my future father-in-law's bread: He probably uses a high- or medium-high-hydration dough. That's why his bread has an open crumb, the technical term for those big, beautiful bubbles you'll see inside artisan bread. "More water tends to open up the crumb ... to a point," Erik Fabian said. "Ciabatta is an example of a style of bread typically made with higher hydration."

High-hydration dough is time-consuming and difficult to work with — one reason why bakers like to brag about it. "Adding more water will speed up the fermentation a bit and make building the gluten structure and handling the dough a bit trickier," Fabian said. "When doing the final shaping, for example, higher hydration doughs can feel stickier and be harder to tightly shape." That doesn't mean high-hydration bread is utterly inaccessible to amateurs: An ultra-high 100% hydration ratio is the key to making perfect no-knead bread. Otherwise, you'll want to knead high-hydration dough longer to avoid killing your bread before it rises.

Hydration affects the shape of the final loaf in other ways, too. High-hydration bread is often flatter, even with plenty of time to rise. "Wetter dough can also spread more after being shaped, leading to squatter bread if not enough effort is made to build the gluten structure," Fabian said. Since a strong gluten structure is especially important in high-hydration bread, you'll want to use high-protein flour. The proteins combine with water to make that gooey gluten structure.