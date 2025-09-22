The Secret To Perfect No-Knead Bread Is This Key Ratio

So it takes two days for a no-knead bread to rise? Actually, it takes a little bit longer. According to Page Pressley, "You should leave a two-day bulk cold ferment, which is best. After a three to four [hour] bulk ferment at room temperature, leave a three to four hour proof depending on the temperature of your room." The reason why it takes so long to rise — as opposed to bread dough that gets kneaded — is that eventually, if the flour-water mixture is left on its own, flour enzymes start to break down the proteins. This, combined with the action of the yeast, transforms the ingredients into a soft, workable dough. The one thing you must not do, however, is try to speed things up by kneading your dough in-progress. If you succumb to the temptation, Pressley warned, "You will ruin the structure you have built if you knead it. Time [and] slow fermentation is what builds the structure."

Pressley offered a few more baking tips for the perfect no-knead loaf. For one thing, he recommended using a mixing container large enough to allow for expansion. He also suggested that the water be at body temperature — or around 99 degrees Fahrenheit. Most importantly, though, he reiterated that patience is key, and urged, "Be gentle and give it enough time to double in size before you bake it."