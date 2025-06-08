Why Do You Need To Knead Bread Dough?

Maybe you're one of the many people who's tried baking homemade sourdough when times are tough. It can be tricky. Baking bread is a very physical process — once you've got some dough for a style of bread that's easy to make for beginners, you've really got to get your hands into the dough to roll and shape it into something that's ready for first rise. It can be a tiring step, but kneading too much or kneading too little are both kneading mistakes which can kill your bread before it rises. What exactly is the big deal about kneading, anyway? Why does bread need you to knead it?

We spoke to Sheena Otto, the executive baker at Sheena's Cocina and a prolific writer on the topic of bread-making strategies. According to Otto, "Dough needs to be kneaded, and should be kneaded when it's needed!" More scientifically, she explains that even though gluten forms naturally in the presence of water and flour, the dough still needs to be shaped in a specific way which traps the carbon dioxide gases inside and helps the bread leaven (or rise). "Kneading does this by strengthening the gluten so that it is able to trap and hold gas that leavens the dough and your bread as its baking," says Otto.