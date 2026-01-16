Avoid This French Toast Soaking Mistake For The Fluffiest Results

Depending on how you make it, French toast can range from being the best breakfast dish you've ever had to being an underwhelming glob of bread and syrup. While some may believe that the worst thing you can do is use oil instead of butter when making French toast, the real mistake you're likely making is oversoaking your bread in custard batter, which will rob it of that soft, fluffy texture you love.

We spoke with Erin Lim, culinary content creator at Erin's Cozy Kitchen, about how soaking time affects French toast, and she noted that there's undoubtedly a sweet spot when it comes to this integral step. "I would soak it for around 10 to 15 seconds per side, but it really depends on the thickness of your bread," Lim advised. "Your bread should be soaked in the custard, but not to the point it is tearing or disintegrating." Keep in mind this is less time than some recipes recommend, with some suggesting submerging the bread for as long as 20 minutes to avoid under-soaking it. Still, a quick soak is the best way to ensure your bread is fluffy and not mushy, whether you're cooking it on the stove or following a lazy (yet effective) slow cooker French toast recipe.