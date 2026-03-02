This Aldi Bread Find Is Back After Years (But Grab It Before It's Too Late)
Is it really better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all? If you're of the "better to have loved" opinion, go ahead and pick up a loaf of Aldi's Croissant Toast. Just beware: The bread won't be sticking around forever.
Aldi has been stringing customers along like an on-again, off-again lover. The chain's beloved Croissant Toast left customers brokenhearted when it disappeared from shelves a few years ago, only to briefly pop up last year. Now, it's back again but only as an "Aldi find" (the retailer's term for limited-time items — which always arrive on Wednesdays). Aldi notes on its website that prices may vary, but customers report the bread sells for around $4.99.
Aldi's Croissant Toast features extra-thick slices with a swirly center, like cinnamon bread or, well, a croissant. Butter features prominently on the ingredient list, which is one of the aspects customers love about it. One Redditor explained, "It's delicate, buttery and has a slight chewy bite to it."
What's the best way to eat Aldi's Croissant Toast?
Aldi's Croissant Toast doesn't lean sweet or savory. According to customers, it works just as well for grilled cheese as it does with Nutella. One Redditor recommended taking a slice and turning it into avocado toast, then adding a fried egg on top. If you have a bit of a sweet tooth, you can also fry it up into French toast (even if your bread isn't stale). Some shoppers have paired Croissant Toast with other Aldi favorites, like the Spinach Artichoke Dip or Cinnamon Sugar Butter. You can even transform it into a sweet-and-savory mashup of French Toast topped with avocado and smoked salmon (my personal recommendation).
Don't be afraid to stock up if you're worried the beloved bread will soon disappear from stores. Customers say that the bread freezes well; in fact, some report finding it in the freezer section. If you can't get your hands on a loaf, check the Costco bakery instead. According to Reddit, the mega-retailer carries croissant bread too.