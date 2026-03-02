This Aldi Bread Find Is Back After Years (But Grab It Before It's Too Late)

Is it really better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all? If you're of the "better to have loved" opinion, go ahead and pick up a loaf of Aldi's Croissant Toast. Just beware: The bread won't be sticking around forever.

Aldi has been stringing customers along like an on-again, off-again lover. The chain's beloved Croissant Toast left customers brokenhearted when it disappeared from shelves a few years ago, only to briefly pop up last year. Now, it's back again but only as an "Aldi find" (the retailer's term for limited-time items — which always arrive on Wednesdays). Aldi notes on its website that prices may vary, but customers report the bread sells for around $4.99.

Aldi's Croissant Toast features extra-thick slices with a swirly center, like cinnamon bread or, well, a croissant. Butter features prominently on the ingredient list, which is one of the aspects customers love about it. One Redditor explained, "It's delicate, buttery and has a slight chewy bite to it."