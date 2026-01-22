Give French Toast A Massive Upgrade Without Waiting For Bread To Go Stale

You probably have a go-to French toast recipe. Most of us do. From slow cooker French toast cooking hacks to adding a boozy, Martha Stewart-inspired citrus twist to an already indulgent breakfast, almost all recipes have a few things in common. There has to be a custard mixture, for example, and most recipes say you should use slices of slightly stale bread. However, according to Erin Lin, culinary content creator at Erin's Cozy Kitchen, pre-aging your bread might not be necessary. The recipe creator's trick for using fresh instead of stale bread couldn't be more simple -– just toast it.

Day-old bread is often used in recipes that involve a lot of liquid because the drier texture of slightly stale slices allows it to absorb more of that delicious custard without becoming overly soft. Toasting mimics this by giving the bread a stiffer structure. As Lin puts it, "Toasting it can help dry out the surface, so when you are dunking it your custard, it won't get soggy." According to Lin, French toast made with either lightly toasted bread or slightly stale bread turn out pretty much the same, but she likes to use older bread if she has it since she can use the fresh loaf for things like sandwiches.

If you use the toaster hack, don't brown your bread too much as this will change the flavor of the French toast. Instead, toast it until it's firm but hasn't taken on too much color. Then, follow your usual French toast recipe as normal, whether that means adding your favorite mix-ins, putting vanilla pudding in your custard, or coating your French toast with cereal.