Add A Crunchy Coating Of Nostalgia To French Toast With One Ingredient

The absolute best answer to this is that there's no right answer at all. I love this idea because you can choose any cereal you want, depending on the flavor and texture you're going for. I'm definitely the odd person out because one of my favorite cereals as a child was Raisin Bran. But, if I go with the normal forbidden sugary treat that most kids craved, it's Honeycomb, all day, every day.

For a complete flavor reformation of the sweet variety, cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, or even Lucky Charms can bring a playful element to the dish. These cereals not only add sweetness, but they create a colorful and fun presentation that's perfect for kids — or anyone with a sweet tooth.

Honestly, I know we'd all like to claim to be more responsible and health-conscious in our adult years. Truth be told, though, I eat every one of these cereals still, so even if they weren't on my French toast, they'd be in a bowl of milk getting enjoyed either way.

But, if you're looking for a more balanced option, cereals like cornflakes or Rice Krispies provide a subtle crunch without overshadowing the traditional flavors of French toast. The options are endless, and you can find the perfect combo whether you're going for sweet, savory, or somewhere in between.

For a more indulgent twist, you could try experimenting with cereals like Cocoa Puffs or Reese's Puffs, which add a rich, chocolatey flavor that pairs surprisingly well with classic toppings like syrup and powdered sugar. The beauty of this method is that it allows you to switch it up between when you're feeling adventurous and when you want to keep it basic.