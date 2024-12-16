Add A Crunchy Coating Of Nostalgia To French Toast With One Ingredient
French toast is a breakfast favorite, super easy to make, and incredibly delicious with a variety of toppings. In case you don't want to go for the traditional powdered sugar, cinnamon, maple syrup, or icing (don't knock it until you try it), there's a simple ingredient that can make it better while unlocking the big kid inside. Adding your favorite childhood cereal can improve the texture and flavor of this classic comfort food.
It's an upgrade that's going to make you the "fun" parent if you have children, give you a satisfying crunchy contrast against the fluffy French toast, and add a unique but familiar flavor. It's a win-win situation, and you might just find a quirky combo that you love while being creative.
Which cereal should you choose, and how do you get it to stick? Here's how you can boost your French toast from ordinary to extraordinary and take a trip down memory lane in the process.
Which cereal works best?
The absolute best answer to this is that there's no right answer at all. I love this idea because you can choose any cereal you want, depending on the flavor and texture you're going for. I'm definitely the odd person out because one of my favorite cereals as a child was Raisin Bran. But, if I go with the normal forbidden sugary treat that most kids craved, it's Honeycomb, all day, every day.
For a complete flavor reformation of the sweet variety, cereals like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, or even Lucky Charms can bring a playful element to the dish. These cereals not only add sweetness, but they create a colorful and fun presentation that's perfect for kids — or anyone with a sweet tooth.
Honestly, I know we'd all like to claim to be more responsible and health-conscious in our adult years. Truth be told, though, I eat every one of these cereals still, so even if they weren't on my French toast, they'd be in a bowl of milk getting enjoyed either way.
But, if you're looking for a more balanced option, cereals like cornflakes or Rice Krispies provide a subtle crunch without overshadowing the traditional flavors of French toast. The options are endless, and you can find the perfect combo whether you're going for sweet, savory, or somewhere in between.
For a more indulgent twist, you could try experimenting with cereals like Cocoa Puffs or Reese's Puffs, which add a rich, chocolatey flavor that pairs surprisingly well with classic toppings like syrup and powdered sugar. The beauty of this method is that it allows you to switch it up between when you're feeling adventurous and when you want to keep it basic.
How to achieve the perfect crunch
The secret to nailing this cereal-coated French toast is all in the preparation and technique. Start by preparing your French toast batter as you normally would, whisking together eggs, milk, and a pinch of cinnamon or vanilla for extra flavor. Dip each slice of bread into the batter, making sure it's fully soaked but not too soggy. Then, instead of going straight to the skillet, press each slice into a shallow dish filled with crushed cereal.
Be mindful to crush the cereal slightly to ensure it sticks well to the bread but not so much that you lose the texture. It shouldn't be powdery, just smaller pieces than what comes out of the box. Once both sides are coated, it's time to fry. Heat a generous amount of butter in a skillet over medium heat, and carefully place your bread slices in the pan.
Pro tip: Cook the French toast slowly to allow the cereal to toast and caramelize without burning. Flip the slices once the first side is golden and crispy, and continue cooking until both sides are perfectly crunchy. Serve these bad boys immediately with your favorite toppings, like a drizzle of maple syrup, fresh berries, or a few swirls of honey. Whichever direction you go in, the end result is a plate of French toast that's crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and oozing with flavor and nostalgia in every bite.