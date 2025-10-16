The Sneaky Reason Your Supermarket's Bakery Is Located In The Front Of The Store

Given that supermarkets operate on thin profit margins, they seize any chance they can to increase revenue. For example, grocery stores put milk and eggs at the back of the store so you'll buy other items along the way — just one of the shady tactics supermarkets use to get you to spend more dough. There is also a reason grocery retailers install bakery departments right in the front of the store. According to Chip Carter, the creator and host of the television series, "Where The Food Comes From," it's the "oldest trick in the book."

"'We eat with our eyes' is a watchword in the food world, and nowhere is that more true than the supermarket," Carter said. Oftentimes, when we pass by enticing food, our brains begin to crave said fare, whether we're hungry or not. Yet, the grocery store bakery offers more than just visual appeal. "In a restaurant or your own kitchen, aroma is the first clue. Less so in the store," Carter said. "But if the bakery's working at the moment, it's double enticement: Not only are you looking at all these craveable creations as soon as you come through the door, you're smelling them, too!"

Typically, when people go to the supermarket, they plan to stick to a shopping list. But catching a whiff of freshly baked muffins can throw folks off their game. "Shoppers are susceptible to baked goods because they're human. Simple as that," Carter said. "'It all looks so good ... it all smells so good ... and I'm suddenly soooooo hungry!'"