The Genius Reason Grocery Stores Put Dairy And Eggs In The Back

Going to the supermarket is an essential part of our everyday life. Whether we like it or not, we very literally wouldn't survive long without a trip to the grocery store. Of course, a supermarket's layout is consumer-friendly in many ways: big stickers informing us of store sales, aisle signs to help us navigate, and self-checkout if we don't feel like talking. When you walk into your trusted grocery store, it would make sense to find the essentials at the front. But if you've ever just popped in for milk, you'll notice it's usually all the way at the back — resulting in time wasted and unnecessary walking, leaving you questioning the logic of supermarket layouts.

Well, this is done on purpose and has everything to do with grocery stores making more money. Marketing expert Andrea Woroch pointed out to The Takeout team some of the shady things grocery stores do to trick you into spending more. She explained that placing the daily essentials at the back of the store "forces you to walk past other potential purchases." It's an easy way to distract consumers with more expensive products they didn't intend to buy.