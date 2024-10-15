Grocery Store Sales Are Tricking You Into Spending More Money. Here's How

It doesn't take a genius to know that people love getting a good deal on the food they buy from the grocery store. With grocery prices remaining high in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have needed to find ways to save money, and utilizing store-specific sales and digital coupons has been a popular tactic in doing so.

However, as is the case with most things in life, not all sales are the same. While some sales might save you quite a lot of money on staple items you go through quickly, like milk or soda, buying a specific brand purely because it is on sale is not always the wisest way to go about shopping at the grocery store.

If you are a pro at finding the most cost-efficient brands and foods, then you're probably well aware of all this, but if you're someone who is having a hard time being frugal at the grocery store, you cannot allow yourself to be swayed by the fact that a product says it's on sale. Instead, you must analyze a product's worth – regardless of whether it's on sale or not — and see if there's a cheaper alternative.