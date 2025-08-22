Why Kitchen Tools Are Always Overpriced At Local Grocery Stores

One sad fact we all have to accept is that grocery store prices will likely never be what they once were. I'd give my left arm to be able to buy cheap eggs again, but it's probably not going to happen anytime soon. That makes it all the more important to shop wisely and prevent yourself from experiencing sticker shock in the checkout line. You can dodge a hefty bill by avoiding the most overpriced grocery chains, but savvy shopping still needs to be practiced. So, if you ever find yourself perusing the kitchen tools section of the supermarket, run the other way if saving some scratch is a priority.

Sure, it's convenient to grab a piece of cookware you suddenly realized you need to make your next gastronomic gem, but that convenience isn't free. Cooking tools in grocery stores are often supplied by rack jobbers, who act as both delivery people and sales reps. They typically work with a larger company and attempt to get supermarkets and convenience stores to stock these products, perhaps piggybacking on other one that are already in stock at the store.

The grocery stores get off easy, as they don't have to put much effort into sourcing all those spatulas and whisks that shoppers realize they need on the fly. That's all for the low cost of a reasonable commission fee paid to the rack jobber, no less. Yet, customers pay for the price of the goods plus that commission fee, making it a better decision to source cooking tools elsewhere.