Is Le Creuset Cookware Worth The Exorbitant Price Tag?
Industry professionals have strong opinions about the cookware they use to create their gastronomic gems, and typically, their preferred brands don't come cheap. Some chefs opt for copper cookware with its utilitarian aesthetic, but those who want the perfect blend of functionality and artistic charm won't substitute Le Creuset. Still, do all of us home cooks need to shell out hundreds of dollars for a simple roasting pan (especially considering that you can seek out vintage Pyrex on the cheap or buy an entire collection like this Carote 14-piece cookware set for well under a hundred smackers)? Well, according to two kitchen pros we spoke with, Le Creuset is worth the price.
Jessica Roy, the winner of several Food Network competition shows and chef and owner of 608 Dahlia, personally has over 120 pieces of Le Creuset cookware. "Dishes, when cooked in these pans, have a greater depth of flavor, finer finishes, and better overall end results," she said. "This is one of the reasons I have so many of them."
Maricel Gentile, the chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," concurs. "Le Creuset is celebrated for its unbeatable enamel finish, even heat distribution, and lifetime durability," she said. "For home cooks who braise, stew, and bake regularly, it can pay for itself over years." For example, "Its weight and enamel protect foods from hot spots and charring," Gentile explained. The cost of quality is rarely a bargain, yet it's not just the superior functionality that sets Le Creuset above the rest. Roy said, "Le Creuset is both the workhorse and the beauty of the kitchen."
The price is steep, but Le Creuset has style
Le Creuset boasts a wide range of cookware with quality craftsmanship. "There is pretty much a pot or pan for any type of cooking I want to do," Jessica Roy said. It's true, the brand sells just about any piece of cookware you can imagine and in various stylish designs as well. "I am a big fan of their wide range of colors," Roy said. "What a great idea to have seasonal colors or just options for people to pick something that works for their aesthetic."
Still, let's be real for a moment. Not many of us are willing to pay such an exorbitant price for cookware. While you might be able to get a deal on Aldi Le Creuset copycats, Maricel Gentile mentioned some specific brands that are a bit more accommodating to the average home cook's wallet. "Brands like Staub and Lodge (cast iron) or Tramontina (enamel Dutch ovens) offer solid performance at lower price points," she said. "Staub's darker enamel is more chip-resistant and excellent for searing; Lodge is rugged and affordable; Tramontina's pots often echo Le Creuset's look for half the price."
Ultimately, individuals will have to decide for themselves whether Le Creuset is worth the cost. However, one advantage to purchasing the swanky cookware is that you shouldn't ever have to replace it. "If you are looking to invest in high-quality pieces that will last a lifetime, Le Creuset delivers with pieces that you will cook with, build memories with, and pieces that will go on to become heirlooms," Roy said. Expensive, yes, but some would argue that being able to pass them on to the next generation for their adventures in the kitchen makes them priceless.