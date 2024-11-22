Aldi Has A Le Creuset Copycat Dish For A Fraction Of The Price

Le Creuset has earned a reputation for high-quality cookware of any type one could possibly want, all available in a range of stunning colors. But this prestigious product costs a pretty penny: Even one Le Creuset piece can cost over $500. Given that competitor brands can look and cook just as well at a fraction of the price, sometimes a deal on the duplicate is too good to pass up.

Aldi is one of the best budget grocery stores, including its cookware options. The Crofton 3.7 quart cast iron braiser, in either white or green, is once again available for just $24.99 — a mere 7% of the price of a similar Le Creuset braiser. Crofton is Aldi's in-house brand of premium cookware and has been selling pieces for over twenty years.

The Crofton braiser is not an exact replica of Le Creuset's but, according to people who have bought it before, it is a well-performing and visually attractive replica. And for 93% less money, it makes a strong play against the real deal.