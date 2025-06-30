Why Professional Chefs Love Copper Cookware

Dennis Littley admitted, however, that copper pans do have their downside. "Copper does require care," he said, and noted that it requires polishing. (There's no need for any special equipment, though, as copper cookware can be cleaned with kitchen condiments.) Another issue is that it can't be used to cook anything acidic, like tomato sauce. If you slowly simmer your pasta sauce in a copper container, some of the copper might contaminate the food, and if you consume enough copper over time, it can be toxic. This shouldn't be an issue, however, if the pot is lined with a non-reactive substance such as tin or stainless steel.

If you have an induction stove, copper cookware could also pose a problem. If the pans are entirely made of copper or lined with tin, they won't be sufficiently magnetic to make it work. Some stainless steel-lined copper pans may be compatible with induction stoves, but it's not a given, so you should test any such pan with a magnet before buying.

One additional issue with copper pans, as Littley noted, is that they "can be pricey." The cheapest item available from All-Clad, a major manufacturer of copper cookware, is a one-quart saucepan priced around $150. A 15-piece set (which is really just nine pieces plus six lids) will run you around $2,300. Because it's so expensive, Littley characterized copper cookware as "more common in fine dining than your average home kitchen.” Even with its expense, upkeep, and incompatibility with certain dishes, he's still a fan of cooking with copper. As he said, "It's not always the most practical choice, but when used correctly, it's a chef's dream.”