Want To Make Your Copper Cookware Sparkle? Grab Some Condiments

There are four possible combinations of the previously mentioned ingredients you can use to clean your copper cookware. If your copper is more than just a little tarnished, a mixture of lemon juice and baking soda acts as a powerful cleaner. Make a paste of the two ingredients and apply it to your cookware, gently cleaning in circular motions with a soft cloth or sponge. Rinse with water and dry immediately.

Ketchup can clean up copper just as well as it can take the rust off your cast iron skillets. Any brand will do, from the worst to the best. Simply rub some of the tangy condiment over your cookware and gently scrub before rinsing and drying. It's the natural acids of the tomato and vinegar in ketchup that react with the copper tarnish and clean it. You can also use the lemon and table salt method. Cut a fresh lemon in half and apply some salt to the flesh. Use it to gently scrub away any tarnish, rinse, and dry.

Finally, you can make a scrubbing paste with white vinegar and salt, buff onto the surface of the copper with a cloth, then rinse and dry the surface. When you use salt in the cleaning process, it's important to scrub with gentleness and care, as salt is abrasive and can damage the copper if cleaning is done harshly.

Once you've restored your cookware's shine, you can slow down the oxidation process by storing them in a cool, dry location. As an extra precaution, you can treat copper cookware with a bit of mineral oil as soon as you've cleaned it.