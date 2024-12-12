It's no secret that cast iron pans are the superheroes of the cookware world. Despite being less costly than many other types of cookware, cast iron can fry, bake, sear, and sauté to perfection, transitions from the stovetop in the oven with ease, is the best in retaining heat, and can last for generations. Of course, it can do all of these things as long as it is cared for, and the maintenance process is generally more demanding than other types of cookware. When it's not tended to, even the newest cast iron pan can develop rust, which many people assume is the end of its life. However, even the worst rust damage can be cleaned away with ketchup, of all things. To be clear, the tangy condiment is not the best way to wash a cast iron pan with, but just to clean the rust from it.

When acid and rust get together, major chemistry happens. Most ketchup contains tomatoes and vinegar, both of which contain natural acids. When these acids make contact with iron oxide, also known as rust, they begin to break it down. Because ketchup is rather thick and gloppy (as opposed to watery and runny), it tends to coat whatever it's applied to, whether that's a hot dog or a rusty pan. So, when you apply ketchup to a cast iron pan, it coats it nicely, allowing the acids to do their thing until the condiment is wiped away.

It shouldn't matter if the ketchup you use is the worst or the best tasting; so long as it's made with tomatoes and vinegar, and a brand you don't mind sacrificing a bit of for the integrity of your cookware.