Why Pasta Sauce Is So Much Better After Slow-Simmering

I learned to make spaghetti sauce from my great aunt Rosie, a first-generation Italian-American whose parents immigrated from Basilicata. One thing she taught me was, the stuff needs to simmer all day — preferably flavored with pork neck bones, which would then be served on the side. Another important tenet of the Aunt Rosie School of Pasta was: No sugar in the sauce, ever. (Never have, never will.) Well, as it turns out, these two things go together.

Matthew Cutolo (matthewcutolo), like me, is a third-generation Italian-American and works in a food-related field, although he's got more serious Italian cuisine cred since he's a chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant on Coney Island while I just write about the stuff. According to him, "A long simmer for a tomato sauce, like a Sunday sauce, helps reduce acidity, lets the flavors meld together, and concentrates the tomato's natural sweetness."

So how long should you simmer your sauce? "It all depends on the sauce and what you're trying to achieve," Cutolo told The Takeout. The aforementioned Sunday gravy might take anywhere from one-and-a-half to three hours, while something like a Bolognese or Neapolitan ragu might take three or more hours. This longer cooking time for these meatier sauces, he explained, "allows flavors to meld, breaks down the meats until they're tender, and results in a rich, complex sauce."