12 Ways You Are Overspending When Baking At Home

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Home baking often holds a reputation of being budget-friendly, and in many ways it is. When it comes to a nice loaf of bread or a personalized cake, putting in the time and effort to make it at home will definitely save you some cash. However, if you've ever spent $40 on ingredients to make cookies that you just know would have cost you a mere $10 at the store, then you already know that the math doesn't always seem to add up in your favor.

If you want cookies and don't even regularly stock flour in your pantry, then you're going to have to either buy the cheap store bakery cookies, or choose to start building your supplies by spending on flour, eggs, chocolate chips, extracts, and so on ...

You can't do much about sudden spending when you aren't used to baking, but for consistent home bakers, the costs rise as a result of small habits that increase waste over time.

Buying premium ingredients that aren't going to improve your final result, overspending on decorative touches, wasting excess that you can save, or replacing whole portions of things you won't use rather than working around the missing ingredient, are all ways baking costs can add up.

Thankfully, there is good news. Once you see where the money is leaking from, you can adjust your habits without sacrificing flavor, fun, or satisfaction.