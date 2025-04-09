How To Make Cake Flour At Home With The Ingredients Already In Your Pantry

Flour is an absolute staple in baking, and as you likely already know, there are a few different types you need to get acquainted with. From whole-wheat and white whole-wheat flour to bread flour and cake flour, it can be a little difficult to keep every kind stocked in the pantry at all times. So when one of your cake recipes calls for cake flour and you have none, there's no need to panic. You can make it with just all-purpose flour and cornstarch.

For every cup of all-purpose flour you use, replace 2 tablespoons of it with cornstarch. Then sift the mixture a few times before putting your very own DIY cake flour to use. Sifting your makeshift cake flour well will ensure that the two ingredients are totally combined and it incorporates air, giving you a super light and fluffy dessert.

This stand-in works well because substituting some of the flour with cornstarch (which is gluten-free) reduces the overall amount of gluten in the mixture. This homemade substitute is similar to cake flour, which contains between 7% and 9% protein compared to more than 10% in all-purpose flour. That protein level indicates how much gluten will form.