What You Need To Know About Strong Flour And When To Use It In Your Bakes

If you've ever come across a recipe that calls for "strong flour," you might've found yourself at a loss. Strong flour isn't a widely used term stateside, so Americans most likely won't find it in stores. But what is strong flour? And what should you use as a substitute? The Takeout asked Ed McCormick, founder of Cape Crystal Brands, to explain. According to McCormick, strong flour is pretty much the same thing as the bread flour you see on supermarket shelves.

"Bread flour is actually a type of strong flour with a high protein content and specially formulated for bread making," McCormick said. " ... Bread flour usually has 12 to 14% protein content, which is just a little higher than the average all-purpose flour." The terms are largely regional. Brits call high-protein flour "strong flour," while Americans know it as "bread flour." The United States Department of Agriculture recognises the term "bread flour" or "high gluten flour" for flour with a high protein content, but "strong flour" isn't on the list. You may also see high-protein flour referred to as "hard wheat flour."

Bread flour isn't necessarily exactly equivalent to the strong flour British bakers use, though. The U.S. and the U.K. have different methods for measuring protein content in flour, so 13% protein has a different meaning across the pond. The method used in the U.S. tends to produce higher numbers — something to keep in mind when using recipes that recommend a specific protein content.