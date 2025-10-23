Kitchen Tools You Shouldn't Waste Your Money Buying

Whenever an individual decides to cook at home more, they might head out to the kitchen supply store. One simply can't start cooking, or be a better foodie, if their space isn't outfitted with all of those alluring tools, gadgets, and machines, after all. But then, after they're used once or twice, those once exciting things are relegated to a crowded junk drawer or cubby hole. Or they're left out on the counter to remind the home cook and their loved ones about the money that was wasted on that dumb item that only ever did one thing, and not very well at that.

Some kitchen tools have been positively revolutionary; it's hard to imagine life before rice cookers, air fryers, and Tupperware. But there are far more bad ones. To get a handle on which seemingly practical gadgets are actually unnecessary, The Takeout sought out some experts: Recipe creator and internet food star Grace Vallo of Tastefully Grace; Chris Von Egger, regional chef of Halls Catch and Halls Chophouse in Nashville; Jeff Strauss, chef and partner at Oy Bar in Studio City, California, and Jeff's Table in Highland Park, California; Aaron Cuschieri, executive chef of The Dearborn and chef partner of The Dearborn Terminal 5 at O'Hare International Airport; and Jonathan Sawyer, James Beard Award-winning chef of Kindling in Chicago and a victor on Food Network's "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing."

Here, then, are all the food prep gadgets you don't need to buy, according to the pros.