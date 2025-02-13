For A Hassle-Free Taco Night, Use One Frozen Shortcut

If you're having a busy night, it can be a drag to decide what to make for dinner. Tacos seem like a good bet, but if you don't have any leftover proteins or rotisserie chicken lying around, you might feel like you're out of luck. But did you check the freezer? For your next Taco Tuesday venture, try a convenient and time-saving childhood classic: frozen chicken nuggets. Straight from the freezer, you can stick them in the air fryer or an oven for a crispy and nostalgic protein. Then chop them up and throw them in your shell or tortilla of choice.

Use whichever frozen chicken nuggets, tenders, strips, or popcorn chicken you have on hand. Or, if you're looking for suggestions, we've got you covered. We previously ranked grocery store chicken nuggets from worst to best and found Foster Farms and Tyson to be high on our list. And although not chicken, don't count out plant-based nuggets from Yummy and Impossible. These two brands were such high quality that we believed the nugs were real chicken, beating out the other brands for first and second spots.