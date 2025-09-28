Bread Makers Are Convenient But Have Some Major Downsides

Bread makers were the hottest kitchen appliances of the '90s, kind of like air fryers or Instant Pots are today. While we've yet to see whether the latter two will stand the test of time, bread machines fell out of favor once everybody got sick of eating the same old dome-topped loaves. Sales of this appliance started to tick up again in the late 20-teens, however, and they positively surged during the pandemic when bread making was all the rage. Since not everyone has the skills for sourdough (nor is everyone a fan of sourdough's uniquely different taste), some aspiring bakers kept things simple by sticking to the types of breads that are perfect for beginners (quick breads and flatbreads), while others sought mechanical intervention. The latter group may have experienced mixed results, however. According to Nicole Bean, whose family owns and operates a Houston-area mini-chain called Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana, "There are some downsides to using a bread machine."

For Bean, "The biggest one is not being able to actually touch and feel the dough to know how the texture is." Bread made in a bread machine can also be too dense, particularly if you have your machine set for a different type of bread than your current recipe, or you're using a recipe that's sized to make a loaf that's too small for the machine's capacity. Bread machines also occupy a considerable amount of countertop space, and they can be a pain to clean — two of the main reasons I stopped using mine.